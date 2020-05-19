The Fight For The Air Force's "Skyborg" Artificial Intelligence Equipped Drones Has Begun

The U.S. Air Force has announced the first step toward making its Skyborg system a reality. This program, which the service revealed last year, aims to develop a suite of systems that will form a single artificial intelligence-driven "computer brain" that would be able to fly future low-cost “loyal wingman” type drones, which would work together with manned aircraft, and potentially fully-autonomous unmanned combat air vehicles, or UCAVs. The Air Force also plans to acquire unmanned aircraft to support the development of the Skyborg package and possibly carry a final version of the systems operationally by 2023. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center's Advanced Aircraft directorate, abbreviated AFLCMC/WA, issued a call for "technical and cost proposals" for what it is calling the Skyborg Prototyping, Experimentation, and Autonomy Development (SPEAD) project on the U.S. government's beta.SAM.gov contracting website on May 15, 2020. The notice says the service expects to hand out developmental deals, worth up to $400 million each, to multiple contractors to integrate the Skyborg system into an actual unmanned aircraft. The first actual contract awards, which will be for just $4,000, will pay for those companies to craft their proposals and bring them to a kick-off event, which will take place at an unspecified time in the future and could turn out to be remote video or teleconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Skyborg is a transferable suite of autonomous capabilities paired with teamed, autonomous, low-cost platforms to enable expeditionary operations that can generate massed combat power with minimal logistical footprints; delivering a future Air Force which can deter, blunt and defeat peer adversaries," the contracting notice says. "The intent of Skyborg is to integrate an autonomy mission system core and suite of services (developed under a separate Skyborg System Design Agent (SDA) program) with multiple low-cost air vehicle systems, each designed to perform one or more mission types." In plain English, the goal is to develop a set of systems that the Air Force can install in an unmanned aircraft, with as little modification as possible, which would allow it to conduct various tasks with minimal, if any direct human interaction. The Air Force wants the Skyborg suite's hardware and software to be modular, "open architecture" designs that will allow for the rapid addition of upgrades and all-new capabilities as time goes on.

USAF Kratos' XQ-58A Valkyrie drone, seen here, is a potential platform to carry the Skyborg system.