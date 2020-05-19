Foreign Special Operations Gunships Train On The Navy's Huge Sea Base In The Persian Gulf

Just earlier this year, Army AH-64s trained on Puller, in cooperation with other Navy and Coast Guard vessels, in the Persian Gulf. At one point during that exercise, which ran between March and April, 11 small Iranian boats harassed the flotilla, coming dangerously close to multiple American ships in the process. Small boat swarms are a potential threat that the Apaches, flying from the sea base's deck, would be ideally suited to help defeat.

This is also a threat that the UAE's armed helicopters, flying from Puller, could respond to as part of a larger coalition effort with the United States during a crisis in the Persian Gulf or elsewhere in the Middle East. Group 18's helicopters could also join American special operations forces, as well as conventional units, in conducting raids or other expeditionary operations in any of the region's littoral areas, such as islands in the Persian Gulf or the coasts of Yemen. Search and rescue and casualty evacuation would also be among the potential mission sets.

Of course, this is hardly the first time that Group 18's helicopters have trained with American ships in the Middle East. The UAE special operations aviation unit conducted similar exercises with Puller's immediate predecessor, the interim sea base USS Ponce, which you can read about in more detail in this past War Zone feature. "UAE pilots have extensive flight experience and have previously performed landings and routine flight operations on the Puller and other U.S. naval assets deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations," the Navy also noted in its news release regarding the latest exercise.

The USS Lewis B. Puller has already been a unique force multiplier for U.S. forces in the Middle East for years now. This recent exercise underscores how America's friends could leverage its capabilities during a crisis or contingency in the region.

