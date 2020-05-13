Iran Equipped Its F-14s With Modified Hawk SAMs That Had Bombs Attached To Their Noses

The first tests of Yasser followed relatively soon after those of Sedjil. From what is known, the air-to-surface weapon was created by simply removing the nose section of the MIM-23 and replacing it with a modified M117 gravity bomb with its tail fins removed. F-14s could carry two Yassers in the same manner as the Sedjils.

Some contemporary pictures, seen in the Tweet below, show Yassers with modified tail fins, which could point to some kind of beam-riding guidance system, whereby the F-14A's radar might lock onto a target on the ground and then steer the missile toward it. Iran may have also been able to leverage the Hawk's existing analog autopilot as a crude way of guiding it toward the general target area.

Though described as an air-to-surface missile, it's not clear how, or even if, Yasser was actually guided. The semi-active radar seeker in the Hawk – a name that is actually an acronym standing for Homing All the Way Killer – was clearly removed as part of the conversion process.

Another option would have been a type of crude command radio guidance, where the crew would physically steer the missile toward its mark. This is a guidance concept used in many early-generation air-to-surface missiles, including the late 1950s-era U.S. AGM-12 Bullpup.

There is the possibility that it could have been employed as a large unguided rocket, as well. That might have offered a means of attacking large and stationary, but critical targets, such factories, power plants, and similar structures, at close range.

By all accounts, guided or not, the accuracy of the Yasser was very poor and its use was very limited, with only a few reported operational launches. The weapons did offer a longer overall range than the AGM-65, being reportedly able to hit targets between 12.5 and almost 15 miles away.

Exactly what happened to any remaining Yassers, as well as Sedjils, after the end of the Iran-Iraq War is unclear. Iran revisited the Sedjil idea in the 1990s or has kept some of the earlier converted missiles inventory, but there is no indication that it has ever fielded them on any widespread basis. What appears to be an official Iranian Ministry of Defense video, which was posted on YouTube in 2016 and seen below, does show an F-14 carrying a Sedjil indicating that those weapons remain available for use, or at least did so until relatively recently, if necessary.