Raytheon Is Developing A Ramjet Artillery Round For The Army's New Super Howitzers

The U.S. Army has hired Raytheon, working in partnership with the Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research, to begin developing a new 155mm ramjet-powered long-range artillery round able to hit targets more than 60 miles away. This is one of a number of novel ammunition types that the service is now exploring as companions for its future long-range 155mm howitzers. Raytheon announced it had received $7.9 million from the Army to get started on the ramjet artillery shell, also referred to as the XM1155, on May 11, 2020. The Netherlands Organization for Applied Scientific Research, better known by the Dutch acronym TNO, will be responsible for developing the ramjet engine. Raytheon will then integrate that into the rest of the projectile, which it will design and build.

"The tactical 155mm XM1155 will be able to strike moving and stationary high-value targets on land and at sea," according to Raytheon's press release. "The maneuverable, extended-range airframe will be compatible with legacy and future 155mm artillery systems." Raytheon did not offer any specific details about its design, but the ramjet will be at its core. The projectile will have to first get to an appropriate velocity for this engine to function optimally. Past ramjet artillery round designs have used rocket boosters or large conventional propelling charges to provide this initial burst of speed. The sustained supersonic flight, coupled with the fact the engine is actually pulling the projectile through the air, which helps reduce drag, are at the core of the significantly extended range capabilities.

TNO A diagram showing the basic components of a notional ramjet artillery round from a report that TNO employees presented a conference in 2018.

The company also said that it would leverage its past experience with the M982 Excalibur precision-guided 155mm artillery shell. The Excalibur, which the Army, as well as the U.S. Marines, have been using for more than a decade, is only capable of hitting stationary targets using its GPS-assisted inertial navigation system (INS) guidance package. The M982 has a maximum range of 20 miles. The XM1155's ability to hit moving targets will require a more robust guidance system. The projectile will most likely feature some form of multi-mode guidance, such as using GPS-INS to get to the target area and then switching over to a combination of millimeter-wave radar or imaging infrared to find and then strike the target. This would also allow the shells to strike fixed targets using the GPS-INS guidance alone.

US Army A briefing slide showing the flight profile of a notional XM1155 shell.