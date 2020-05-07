We've Got A Close Up Look At Syria's MiG-29s And It Isn't Pretty

There is significant corrosion on various portions of the aircraft. Parts of its two-tone gray camouflage scheme appear to have been hastily and irregularly touched up over the years and there is discoloration along panel lines all over the aircraft, too.

The windscreen looks discolored and the canopy framing is scratched and roughed up around the edges There is also damage to the front of the left wing glove behind the firing port for its internally-mounted 30mm Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-30-1 automatic cannon. The firing port itself is visibly rusty.

For what is clearly meant to be a show of national pride, the MiG-29s we see look to be in pretty bad shape. The jet that is the primary subject in all three videos has clear scrapes on its nose radome and a huge scratch along the left side of the fuselage underneath the cockpit.

Another clip showing more of the underside of this particular aircraft show oil and exhaust stains in various areas. The treads on the main landing gear tires also have what could be striations on their surface, which would raise questions about how worn they might be. This could also just be areas where dust and sand were present and got wiped away.

While some of what is visible could be categorized as normal wear and tear, the obvious damage and fouling on certain components is significant. Beyond that, the Syrian Ministry of Defense had to have deliberately chosen this particular aircraft to feature front and center in its official Martyrs' Day footage, along with the others in the background that do not appear to be in much better states. One would imagine they would not have pick such a poor example to show off if there were better options readily available.

As such, the videos can only call into question the ability of the Syrian Air Force to operate and maintain the MiG-29s and other jets after nearly a decade of Civil War and skirmishes with foreign powers, such as the United States, Israel, and, most recently, Turkey. The Syrian military has lost significant amounts of men and materiel, including multiple combat jets, since 2011, including two Su-24s and one L-39 in fighting just this past February with Turkish and Turkish-backed Syrian forces. International sanctions can't have helped, either.

Syria has also had a hard time getting new or even newish combat jets to replace its losses or otherwise bolter its fleets, to say nothing of modernizing them. Russia did supply a number of Su-24M2 Fencers to the Syrian Air Force starting in 2017, but plans to buy MiG-29SMT fighter jets and Yak-130 armed trainers have not materialized.

As such, Syria has only committed its MiG-29s sparingly in the ongoing fighting, using them at times to conduct limited strikes with their cannons and unguided rockets. The Syrian Air Force certainly hasn't sent any of its Fulcrums, or any other combat jets, out to try to tangle with Israeli aircraft that have conducted strikes on targets in the country a semi-regular basis with near impunity in recent years.