New details and developments relating to a bizarre abortive coup attempt against Venezuela's dictatorial President Nicolas Maduro, which involved a botched amphibious raid by a group that included former U.S. Army Green Berets and Venezuelan expats, continue to emerge days after the start of the incident. Everything about this fiasco, which apparently has yet to reach its final conclusion, seems less of a modern incarnation of the infamous CIA-sponsored Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in 1961 and more reminiscent of the differently infamous Wonga Coup attempt in Equatorial Guinea in 2004, or even the life of Bin Laden hunter Gary Faulkner, or an over-the-top Hollywood dramatization of either of those events.

The United States has flatly denied any involvement in this putsch, which the plotters dubbed Operation Gideon. "If we had been involved, it would have turned out differently," U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on May 6, 2020.

"Whatever it is, we’ll let you know," President Donald Trump had also told reporters on May 5. "But it has nothing to do with our government." Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has also denied any U.S. military involvement in the coup attempt. The CIA reportedly even attempted to convince the group not to go ahead with its plan. What even happened? This CIA's call to abort the attempted coup clearly went unheeded as Operation Gideon, ostensibly an effort to capture Maduro, began on May 1. On that day, a total of 60 men left Colombia in two boats and headed toward the Venezuelan coast near the country's capital Caracas, according to a statement from Captain Victor Pimenta, a deserter from the Venezuelan military who joined the coup plot and is now in custody in that country. Pimenta said that one of the two boats, which was carrying Captain Antonio Sequea, another former Venezuelan military officer, and two retired U.S. Army Green Berets, Airan Berry and Luke Denman, had engine problems, aborted the mission, and attempted to flee to the Dutch island of Bonaire off the coast of Venezuela in the Caribbean Sea. The motor ran out of fuel well before that, forcing them to attempt a landing. The occupants of both boats were quickly engaged by Venezuelan security forces. Authorities in Venezuela initially claimed that they had killed eight of the raiders, but have since revised that body count down to six. Another 13 individuals, including Berry and Denman, who were both carrying their U.S. passports and other identifying documents, ended up being captured. The detained Venezuelans were all also carrying ID cards or other means of identification, as well. The status of the rest of the 60-man force is unknown.

Venezuelan authorities also seized vehicles, weapons, and equipment that they captured from the raiders' boats, as well as from a safe house inside the country. There was at least one Ford pickup, along with a pair of Toyotas, all painted black, at the house, the latter two of which were armed with 7.62mm M240G or FN MAG machine guns. Belts of ammunition were scattered in the trucks' rear beds. The mercenaries' arsenal included a number of AR-15/M16-type rifles and 100-round Beta C-Mag drums to go with them. At least 14 Glock pistols and, curiously, at least one Airsoft pellet gun, were also among the weapons that Venezuelan officials captured. It is possible that the airsoft gun was potentially brought to discreetly take out lights. Unencrypted handheld radios, tablet computers, body armor and helmets, some with American or Venezuelan national flag patches, and Aoutacc airsoft face masks with a fanged mouth motif meant to be reminiscent of feudal Japanese samurai armor, were among the other items seized.

If the basic details of Operation Gideon seem relatively straightforward, if amateurish and ill-advised, a closer examination of the origins and the execution of the coup attempt are anything but. In fact, in what is perhaps the first and most bizarre element to the story, the Operation Gideon plot had already been public knowledge since May 1, when the Associated Press published an exclusive expose on what they described as a "failed attempt to oust Venezuela’s Maduro." That story included on-the-record interviews with former associates of the coup plotters and Venezuelan authorities, who also said their intelligence services had infiltrated the group. Those latter claims are supported by previously unexplained reports of increased security in the areas where the Operation Gideon force ultimately landed.

Jordan Goudreau, another former Green Beret and head of small private security firm Silvercorp USA, who helped organize the coup attempt, declined to give the Associated Press an interview for that story, but issued a statement refusing to confirm or deny any of the details they had asked him about. This means he knew that story was in the works and that the operation would be compromised, something the coup plotters either disregarded or had forced them to speed up their timetable. It certainly didn't help the plot's execution that Goudreau publicly announced that it was underway on May 4 in a now-deleted Tweet that also tagged U.S. President Donald Trump. The retired Green Beret had issued a similar videoed statement on social media while standing alongside Javier Quintero Nieto, a former member of Venezuela's National Guard who was among the coup plot's top leadership.

It's not at all clear what the exact plan was or how it was ever meant to succeed. It's hard to see how the 60-man force, even under the best of circumstances, would have been able to get into downtown Caracas and snatch Maduro, if they even knew where he would be and when. The Associated Press did manage to follow up with Gourdreau after Operation Gideon's failure. When asked about why he had sent just 60 men to what is perhaps the most heavily defended part of Venezuela's coastline, the retired American special operator reminded the reporters about how Alexander the Great had “struck deep into the heart of the enemy" and achieved victory over a numerically superior Persian force at the Battle of Guagamela in 331. Where did this all start? The Associated Press' original story said that the plot dated back to at least March 2019, when Keith Schiller, a longtime bodyguard for President Trump, encountered Lester Toledo, met an activist acting as a coordinator for the delivery of humanitarian aid to Venezuela on behalf of opposition leader Juan Guaido, at an event in Washington, D.C. Guaido, with support from the United States and a number of other Latin American countries, had declared himself to be the rightful president of Venezuela in January 2019, following a disputed election and in the midst of years-long economic crisis. This triggered a still-ongoing political crisis with the Maduro regime, which remains in power with the backing of Russia and Cuba. Schiller then brought in Goudreau, who's company, Silvercorp USA, had provided security at Trump rallies in the past, a detail that open-source investigative outlet Bellingcat uncovered earlier this week. Both Schiller and Goudreau then met with Guaido's representatives in Maimi in May 2019.

Instagram via Bellingcat A screenshot from Silvercorp USA's now-deleted Instagram page showing Goudreau providing security at Trump rally in North Carolina in 2018.

Initially, it appeared that Guaido was looking for additional security services to protect the opposition leader at various public rallies to boost support for his cause, something that Silvercorp USA would later provide. A purported contract covering "strategic planning, procuring equipment, and project execution advisement," and worth at least $50 million, and possibly as much as $212 million, between Guaido and Goudreau is now circulating online. Its authenticity has not been confirmed and it's unclear if it actually referred to anything beyond providing personal protection details.