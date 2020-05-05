Steve Carell's Space Force Is The Military Documentary We Desperately Need Right Now

If you work are in the defense space, there are few shows that have ever looked as promising and bizarrely relevant as Space Force. Looking to be something between The Pentagon Wars and The Office, the show clearly aims to skewer the military-industrial complex and the current state of space affairs in the most entertaining way possible, and right now, we couldn't need it more. It will probably end up having more in common with cringe-worthy reality than fiction.

Listen, I am highly biased on this topic. The Office is one of the biggest comedy achievements in human history. It's a show that even after rewatching it multiple times, you can throw an episode on and forget about your problems and just commit to the laughs. In fact, in this bleak and sudden age of coronavirus, I have been doing exactly that.

It simply never gets old.