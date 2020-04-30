Marine F/A-18 Hornets Fly Armed With Live Harpoon Anti-Ship Missiles In Japan

"Part of the homework that the Navy and Marine Corps done over the past six months is how we think we are going to need to operate in the future as an integrated naval force and that means the Marine Corps assumes a role that we have not had in the past 20 years which is how do we contribute to sea control and sea denial," U.S. Marine Corps Commandant General David Berger told members of Congress in March. "What we need is long-range precision fires for a small unit, a series of units that can from ship or from shore hold adversaries’ naval force at risk."

Berger was specifically talking about the need for the ground-launched Tomahawks, but it's not hard to see how this same thinking would apply to Marine aviation units, as well. Increasing the emphasis on the anti-ship capabilities of the Marine Corps' land-based combat aviation units is well in line with the overall concepts outlined in Force Design 2030, as well as the equally ambitious planning guidance that the Commandant released last year, which you can read about in this previous War Zone story. The Marines are not alone in having an increased interest in anti-ship operations, either, with the Navy, Air Force, and Army all looking to expand their capabilities in this regard.

Force Design 2030 doesn't specifically mention any particular potential adversary by name as the prompt for this need for more anti-ship capabilities, but Berger did mention China numerous times in his 2019 planning guidance. The ballooning size of that country's navy is one of, if not the primary driver behind this shift in focus. The Office of Naval Intelligence (ONI) expects the People's Liberation Army Navy's (PLAN) major surface and submarine fleets to exceed 400 hulls by 2030, according to a document it prepared in February for members of Congress that the Federation of American Scientists recently obtained via the Freedom of Information Act.