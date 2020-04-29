The Army's Aborted XM8 "Starship Troopers" Rifle Lived On In The Hands Of Malaysian Frogmen

PASKAL is roughly analogous to the U.S. Navy SEALs and routinely trains with that American unit, as well as other U.S. and international special operations forces. It traces its history the Royal Malaysian Navy's decision to create a Naval Commando Unit within its Security Regiment Organization in 1977. This element officially became the country's Naval Special Warfare Forces in 1981.

The unit trains to carry out various typical maritime special operations missions, such as raiding ships and boats and conducting long-range reconnaissance missions in coastal environments. However, its personnel also train to perform a host of unconventional warfare activities behind enemy lines or for internal defense, such as training counter-guerrilla forces, more in line with the traditional mission set of U.S. Army Special Forces units. PASKAL is also on call to conduct various internal security and counter-terrorism operations at sea and on land.

It not clear how or why PASKAL acquired the XM8s. The purchase appears to have been part of a larger shopping spree with Heckler and Koch, which also included orders for 5.56mm G36 and HK 416 rifles, 7.62mm HK 417 rifles, .45 caliber UMP submachine guns, and 4.7mm MP7 personal defense weapons. There is no indication that the Heckler and Koch ever made any XM8s for any other purpose beyond the approximately 200 it made for U.S. trials. So, it's possible that these guns were either leftover from those tests or were assembled from the remaining parts that the company had made to support those efforts.