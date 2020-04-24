Watch This Rafale Fighter Drop Like A Brick During Crazy Approach To A Mountain Airport

Mollis Airport was previously a Swiss Air Force base and a stereotypical one for a country well known for building hardened military facilities inside mountains. Mollis' command center and aircraft hangars were built into a nearby mountainside, providing good protection against surprise attacks. Aircraft had to cross a nearby road to get from their shelter to the main runway.

A close up of the north end of the runway at Mollis showing the old taxiway leading to the hardened "aircraft cavern" to the right. At the bottom right-hand corner you can see where it crosses the winding road that leads south from the town of Mollis.

Though the Swiss Air Force ceased operating from Mollis years ago, Meiringen Air Base, which has a similar "aircraft cavern," does remain in use. The service's other remaining fighter jet bases, Payerne and Emmen Air Bases, are both situated in more open areas of the country. Meiringen is also situated near the Axalp-Ebenfluh, which is host to another annual air show in Switzerland, the Fliegerschiessen Axalp.

Last year's Zigermeet notably came around two months after the Swiss ended in-country evaluations of five different fighter jets as part of the Air 2030 program. The Swiss Air Force is looking for a replacement for both its remaining Cold War-era F-5E/F Tiger II combat jets and its F/A-18C/D Hornets, the latter of which it acquired in the 1990s.

The Rafale is one of the aircraft in the running for the Air 2030 tender. The competition also includes the Eurofighter Typhoon, Boeing's F-18E/F Super Hornet, and the Lockheed Martin F-35A Joint Strike Fighter. Saab has also submitted it Gripen E for consideration, but did not take part in the fly-off last year. In 2014, the Swiss government had announced it would buy Gripen Es as the replacement for its F-5s and F/A-18s, but that plan collapsed after a public referendum against the purchase.

The Swiss government is looking to make a final decision on the winner of the Air 2030 competition either later this year or early next year. Depending on the outcome, Rafales may become a more common sight in Switzerland's skies, though they might not always be making such spectacular displays of their agility.

