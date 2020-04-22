Blue Angels And Thunderbirds' Secretive Plan To Soar Together Over American Cities Confirmed (Updated)

None of the flyovers will involve acrobatic routines and the exact flight plans are reportedly intended to avoid crossing over areas where groups could congregate to discourage large gatherings and continue to promote social distancing. Crowds notably turned out in New York City last month to catch a glimpse of the hospital ship USNS Comfort as it arrived in New York Harbor, posing a potential public health risk.

The Pentagon has briefed the White House and members of Congress, including Republicans and Democrats on the Senate Armed Services Committee, on the proposed flights. The Secretaries of the Air Force and the Navy also still need to formally approve the operation, as will the Secretary of Defense. Any municipalities where the flights will take place will also no doubt be involved in the planning process as the operation moves forward.

"I’m thrilled to see our military honoring the front-line health care workers who have been fighting every day against this silent killer," Senator Rick Scott, a Florida Republican who said he was aware of planning for the overflights. "They are all heroes deserving of our gratitude and honor."

However, there is already some criticism of the potential costs involved, with the jets alone costing tens of thousands of dollars each per hour to operate. Officials have pointed out that money for the demonstration teams, which have seen their schedules curtailed due to airshow cancellations because of the pandemic, is already in the Department of Defense's existing budgets. Reappropriating defense spending is a complex and time-consuming procedure requiring Congressional approval, as well.

The pilots assigned to the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels would likely still be flying their jets in order to meet flight hour requirements to maintain proficiency, as well. Maintenance and other personnel would still have to conduct routine training, as well. These are realities that The War Zone's own Tyler Rogoway previously pointed out when reports of a potential nation-wide flyover event first emerged, writing: