Trump Orders Navy to Destroy Iranian Boats That Harass Its Ships

"I have instructed the United States Navy to shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea," Trump's Tweet read.

Trump announced his new instructions to the Navy via Tweet on Apr. 22, 2020. He offered no specifics on the exact new rules of engagement for American warships with regards to Iranian boats. It's not clear whether destroying foreign vessels in the absence of a physical attack or a formal declaration of hostilities would necessarily be legal under international law.

It also follows Iran's announcement that it had successfully placed its first military satellite into orbit after launching it using a Qassed space launch rocket. The United States and others accuse Iran of using its nascent space program as a cover for research and development into long-range ballistic missiles.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he has ordered the U.S. Navy to destroy any armed Iranian boats that harass American ships. This comes a week after 11 boats from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy swarmed U.S. military vessels in international waters in the Persian Gulf, getting dangerously close at times.

Last week, the Navy did highlight how Iran's maritime harassment could be seen as threatening and raises the risks of miscalculations, as well as collisions. For its part, Iran later claimed it was conducting its own exercises and blamed “the unprofessional and provocative actions of the United States and their indifference to warnings" for the incident, but offered no evidence to support its claims. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also subsequently released its own footage of another separate encounter with an American ship in the Persian Gulf.

The satellite launch itself, which took place in the Dasht-e Kavir desert rather than at the Imam Khomeini Space Center, is almost certain to draw the ire of the U.S. government. Officials in Washington say that the regime in Tehran uses its space program to skirt international sanctions and other prohibitions on its ballistic missile programs and could help in the development of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which Iranian authorities deny. Iran described the satellite, called Nour, as a "multi-purpose" system, but its exact roles and capabilities are unclear. In addition to being Iran's first successful deployment of a satellite for military purposes in space, the country's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it was responsible, which would be its first-ever space launch mission. The rocket itself, the Qassed, is a previously unseen design.

Sepahnews via AP The launch of the Qassed space launch vehicle carrying the Nour satellite.

This would also be the first successful space launch for Iran after a string of failures last year. In August 2019, Trump notably Tweeted out a U.S. satellite intelligence picture of the remains of a Safir space launch vehicle after it blew up on the launch pad during another satellite launch attempt at the Imam Khomeini Space Center. Trump's threat coupled with the space launch is almost certain to increase already heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, which have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Iran has been especially hard hit by the spread of the virus, raising concerns among experts and observers that the regime in Tehran might lash out to distract from growing domestic criticism of its response to the pandemic. The U.S. Navy, or any other American military service, sinking Iranian boats for any reason would almost certainly draw some sort of response, regardless. The U.S. decision to kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad, Iraq, in January, the penultimate event in the most serious spike in U.S.-Iran tensions recently, prompted Iran to retaliate with unprecedented ballistic missile strikes aimed at American troops. All told, the risk of conflict, or at least an active skirmish, between the United States and Iran, which was already relatively high, seems to be growing once again. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com