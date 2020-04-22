Hawaii Air National Guard F-22s, KC-135, And C-17 Do The "Elephant Walk" In Honolulu

So I'm a civilian worker at the airport, I work for Ramp Control and have total access to the airfield. I love planes and love taking pics and videos of them.

I was out waiting to take some pics and talked to Hickam Airfield Management prior to the planes' arrival, joking about getting some pics from the stairs they were using on the RWY. Well, he called 'no joy' on that, which was fine, but when he saw me standing on the back of my pickup truck trying to get shots he called me over and said run up and get a few pics as long as I don't get in the way.

I'm very used to taking pics on the fly and under pressure, so I ran up snapped off a few pics and here we are!