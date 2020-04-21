You Can Buy This Full Motion Surplus UH-60 Black Hawk Flight Simulator From The Army

This means that complete Black Hawk crews can train together on a much broader set of mission skills in a lower-cost simulated environment. The quality of the simulated environments, and, as a result, the realism and immersion the simulators offer, is dramatically improved over the older designs, such as the one that the EAATS is now auctioning off.

The U.S. military, as a whole, is also increasingly exploring how virtual reality might allow for even lower cost simulated training for helicopter and fixed-wing aircrews, as well as ground and naval forces. Augmented reality may also have useful training applications. As time goes on, big bulky simulators that need entire rooms to operate in, along with extensive associated infrastructure, may increasingly become a thing of the past.

In the meantime, however, there remains a market for more traditional simulators. If you have a need, or just want to be able to take a different kind of spin in your neighborhood while social distancing, and you have between $40,000 and $60,000 burning a hole in your pocket, then maybe you'll want to consider making a bid for this particular model. You'll have to act soon, though, since the auction closes on Apr. 23, just two days from now.

