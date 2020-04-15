Iranian Speed Boat Swarm Harasses American Naval Ships At Very Close Range In Persian Gulf

Iran has a long history of harassing U.S. military vessels, specifically, in the Persian Gulf, as well, but reported incidents had notably dropped off in recent years. Since tensions first spiked between the United States and Iran in May 2019, however, there has been an increase in various forms of Iranian provocations throughout the region, including in the Gulf of Oman, as well. This included the IRGC's shootdown of a Navy RQ-4A Global Hawk drone over the Gulf of Oman last June, which was followed by U.S. Marines aboard the Wasp class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer bringing down an Iranian drone in the highly strategic Strait of Hormuz the following month.

This is not to mention a host of incidents on land throughout the Middle East over the past 18 months that the United States blames Iran or its regional proxies. This includes unprecedented suicide drone and cruise missile strikes on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure in September 2019 and the equally unprecedented Iranian ballistic missile strikes aimed at U.S. forces in Iraq in January 2020. The latter was in retaliation for the U.S. government's decision to kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad that same month. Iranian proxies in Iraq continue to launch their own rocket attacks, which have been a regular occurrence in Iraq for months, provoking American counterattacks.

It's unclear what has necessarily provoked this latest incident between U.S. and Iranian forces, but it comes as the United States has continued its campaign of maximum pressure against the regime in Tehran. This includes crippling sanctions, the impacts of which have been even more pronounced in recent months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This virus has hit Iran particularly hard and the country has experienced trouble securing medical and other aid due to U.S. and international sanctions. The pandemic has also reportedly increased criticism of the regime within Iran and experts have warned that this could drive authorities in Tehran to seek drastic ways to distract from a domestic situation.

Whatever the case, the incident clearly shows that tensions, as well as the risk of conflict, between the United States and Iran remain high, even amidst the pandemic.

