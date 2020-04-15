Russia Releases Terrifying Video Of Superjet Airliner Drifting To A Stop In A Ball Of Flames

However, in June 2019, Vladislav Filev, one of the owners of S7, Russia's second-biggest airline group and head of the Aerospace Subcommittee of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, publicly questioned the Super 100's safety, specifically pointing to the two landing gear collapses and position of the aircraft's wing fuel tanks. "There are rumors that the [Yakutia] investigation found a fuel leakage [due to collapsed gear]," Filev said at the time. At the time of writing, the findings of any investigation into the Yakutsk crash do not appear to have been made public.

The Superjet 100, which made its first flight in 2008, has suffered four crashes, in total, including the one at Sheremetyevo and the one in Yakutsk. In 2012, one of the airliners struck Mount Salak in Indonesia during a demonstration flight and the following year another one, carrying an experimental registration, accidentally made a gear-up landing at Keflavík Airport in Iceland. Pilot error was determined to be the primary factor in both of those other two crashes.

Russia has heavily promoted the Superjet 100, the first clean-sheet airliner developed in the country after the fall of the Soviet Union, as an alternative to comparable western types. To date, Sukhoi has made more than 170 of the aircraft, which are now in service with 17 different airlines and government organizations in Russia and other countries. At least one Russian airline, RusLine, canceled its order for Superjet 100s after the Sheremetyevo crash.

More details and claims about the fiery accident at Sheremetyevo last year are likely to continue to emerge as Evdokimov case progresses through the Russian legal system.

