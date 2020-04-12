Watch Every F-22 Raptor Air Show Maneuver From Inside The Cockpit For The First Time

We have gotten short glimpses of the F-22 Raptor's jaw-dropping air show demonstration from inside the cockpit before, but now we get to see every one of its heart-pounding setpiece maneuvers from this unique perspective.

With a new pilot, Major Joshua "Cabo" Gunderson, at its helm for the 2020 season, the F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team was set for a big year on the air show circuit—that is before the COVID-19 nightmare struck the globe. With air shows canceled for months out, the team is still practicing, but there are no crowds to share the F-22's incredible capabilities with.

Well, at least in person.