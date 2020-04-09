Romanian Dictator's Boeing 707 Makes First Flight In Years For Delivery To Air Refueling Firm

The War Zone has already reached out to the company for more details about what it has planned now for N707GF.

Omega Air already has two KC-707 tankers configured with probe-and-drogue style aerial refueling systems. It also has a probe-and-drogue configured McDonnell Douglas KDC-10 in service and acquired another one of these aircraft with a boom-type refueling system last year. The latter aircraft is the first boom-equipped tanker to join a private contractor's fleet.

Romanian aviation enthusiast site Boarding Pass was first to report that the 707, which carries the U.S. civil registration number N707GF, had left Brunswick Golden Isles Airport in Georgia, where it had been in storage, and was heading to San Antonio, Texas. The aircraft still has the overall white with blue cheatline livery, as well as Romanian national flag on the tail, that it did before Omega Air acquired it. The large "ROMANIA" titles that it previously had on either side of the forward fuselage have been removed.

A Boeing 707 airliner that once served as a VVIP aircraft for Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu and his family has recently flown for the first time in almost seven years and is now reportedly in the process of being converted to an aerial refueling tanker. Private air refueling contractor Omega Air owns the aircraft and its return to the skies comes as the U.S. Air Force moves ever closer to hiring contractors to provide these services on a broad scale amid ongoing difficulties with its new Boeing KC-46A Pegasus tankers .

Turning N707GF into a tanker would add an interesting new chapter to the plane's already intriguing history. Starting in 1974, Romania, then under the control of totalitarian Communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu and a member of the Soviet Union's Warsaw Pact alliance, acquired a total of four Boeing 707s for its national airline TAROM. One of these was the jet that Omega Air now owns, which previously carried the Romanian registration code YR-ABB. Though firmly within the Soviet Union's orbit, Ceaușescu had broken with officials in Moscow on a number of occasions before and after buying the 707s, notably including continuing to have diplomatic relations with Israel after the Six Day War in 1967 and refusing to contribute forces for the invasion of Czechoslovakia in 1968. When it came to civil aviation, in the 1970s, Romania also entered into a deal with the British Aircraft Corporation in the United Kingdom to buy and then license produce a number of BAC-111 airliners, also for TAROM, which otherwise operated only Soviet-made designs.

RuthAS via Wikimedia One of TAROM's BAC-111s in the 1970s.

In 1976, TAROM has set aside two of the four 707s specifically to fly Ceaușescu, as well as his family and members of his inner circle, around, including on state visits. The interiors of these aircraft were also upgraded to match their VVIP role, and the Romanian dictator's luxurious tastes, and were "fitted out like the U.S. President's Air Force One," according to one 1990 article. The TAROM titles on the jets were replaced by "Republica Socialista Romania" on the sides of the fuselage and the Romanian national flag took the place of the airline's logo on the tail. The red-and-white TAROM livery of the day remained otherwise unchanged. The exact internal configuration is unclear, and it is isn't possible that the planes had the kind of advanced communications and other capabilities of the U.S. Air Force's 707-based VC-137 Air Force Ones that were in service at the time, but the American jets may well have influenced the modifications, at least to some degree. President Richard Nixon made one of the VC-137s available to the Romanian dictator during a two-day tour of the United States in 1970.

Perry Hoppe via Wikimedia YR-ABB in Hamburg, Germany for maintenance in 1987.

As the Soviet Union and Warsaw Pact began to collapse in the late 1980s, Romania began to experience political upheaval of its own. In December 1989, a popular revolution led to the ouster and execution of Ceaușescu and his wife Elena and a transition to democratic rule. In the immediate aftermath, YR-ABB found its way into the fleet of LAR, another Romanian state-owned airliner that the country had established in 1975 specifically to serve tourist destinations and operate charters. It was reportedly leased to an airline in Suriname between 1991 and 1992 and then again to Pakistan's Aero Asia International for three months in 1995.

RuthAS via Wikimedia Another Romanian BAC-111 in LAR livery in the 1970s.