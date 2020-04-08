France's Only Aircraft Carrier Heads Home Due To COVID-19 Scare On Board

The French military has dispatched a screening team with specialized equipment to the carrier, which is sailing in the Mediterranean now, to begin testing members of the crew. The official statement also says individuals who are showing symptoms of the virus have been placed in isolation, but does not elaborate on the exact nature of their confinement. They have received masks and medical personnel are checking on their condition twice a day.

Charles de Gaulle does have robust medical facilities with a dedicated containment suite, as well as a sickbay with a dozen beds. A 20-person medical team, which includes doctors, surgeons, and nurses, staffs these facilities on board the ship. Thankfully, so far, the sailors who may have contracted COVID-19 are exhibiting mild symptoms.

Other sailors on the carrier are cleaning common areas twice daily and the size and frequency of official meetings have been scaled back. Limits have been set on the number of sailors to gather in certain spaces at once, as well. As the War Zone noted last month, warships, where hundreds or even thousands of personnel work and live in very close quarters, present an especially worrisome potential breeding ground for COVID-19, which has proven to be readily transmissible, in general.

It's not clear where Charles de Gaulle's crew may have first been exposed to the virus. However, on Mar. 25, the Belgian Ministry of Defense disclosed that at least one sailor on its Karel Doorman class frigate Leopold I had tested positive for COVID-19. The Leopold I, which is now back in its homeport of Zeebrugge, had sailed for a time as part of Charles de Gaulle's carrier strike group and its crew had engaged with their French counterparts. It is also possible that the Belgian sailor contracted the virus from a member of the French carrier's crew. At the time of writing, France has had more than 82,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has seen more than 10,000 people die due to the virus or complications from it.