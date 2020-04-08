Private Aggressors Stress Test The Air Defenses On The Navy's Newest Aircraft Carrier

Earlier land-based testing of the DBR had shown the system had trouble tracking threats and cueing defensive systems to engage them and was regularly confused by background "clutter" that led it to display false information to operators. It even had difficulties accurately displaying the position of objects of interest. While the F-21s, Israeli offshoots of 1960s-era French-made Mirage fighter jets, and the Hunters, late model variants of a British design that first flew in 1954, are not particularly modern aircraft, they would still give testers a valuable opportunity to see how Ford's radar and other air defense systems performed against actual mock threats over the open ocean.

Flying representative threat profiles and carrying radar emitters and electronic warfare pods, the Hunters and F-21s can simulate various subsonic and supersonic threats, respectively, including subsonic anti-ship cruise missiles. By using the contractor-owned and operated jets, the Navy also doesn't have to provide its own combat jets for these kinds of tests, which would pull pilots and planes away from other tasks and cost substantially more.

"SBDT is a stepping stone towards Ford’s Combat Systems Ship Qualification Trial (CSSQT), and follow-on operational tests by the Navy," U.S. Navy Commander William Buell, the officer in charge of the carrier's Combat Direction Center, which manages all of the ship's defensive systems, said following the testing. "Our SBDT operations ran very smoothly, which is a good indicator of future success on CSSQT."