Militants Fire RPG At C-130 Then An MQ-9 Reaper Crew Promptly Locates, Tracks, And Kills Them

The MQ-9 video feed then picks up a group of individuals leaving a building near the point of origin of the RPG launch. "They all left the building with large weapons," Russel said.

Thankfully, the RPG missed the Hercules and the cargo plane. In the video, the airlifter visibly banks to the right, but it's unclear if that is an evasive maneuver or not.

"We have screeners who work with us – they are constantly watching our feed – that helped us confirm that that's where it was shot from," Ashley added.

"We immediately see from the bottom right corner of our screen a projectile come ... towards the C-130," Russel said. "The sensor immediately slewed to the right corner of origin."

"We know at that point that these are bad guys, they just shot at U.S. forces, so we know something's about to happen. We know we need to watch these guys," he continued. "I'm calling the Joint Terminal Attack Controller, or JTAC. I was like 'hey, this is so-and-so in my MQ-9, we're supporting this C-130 that did an airdrop, I just saw an RPG shoot across the screen. And his voice immediately changed."

"He pulled up our feed, started watching it, gave us a game plan nine-line," Ashley said. "Where he's [the JTAC} at, he's talking to his commander, but we are only talking to the JTAC."

A "nine-line" refers to the brief that JTACs give to aircraft orbiting above, manned or unmanned, ahead of a close air support strike. It includes a host of relevant information, including the target and its location, the desired direction of attack to avoid hitting friendly forces or innocent bystanders, and more, in a digestible format. Being able to communicate these details rapidly and accurately is critical in these cases, where wasted seconds or miscommunication could have disastrous results.

When Ashley says that the JTAC on the ground pulled up the MQ-9's feed, she means this literally, too. For over a decade and a half, starting with fielding of the Remotely Operated Video Enhanced Receiver (ROVER) system, the U.S. military as a whole has made major progress in developing capabilities that allow personnel on the ground to connect directly with aircraft above and see what they see what the crew sees through their electro-optical and infrared sensors. This helps speed up the process of positively identify targets during a close air support scenario, makes it easier to avoid hitting friendlies or causing collateral damage, and just improves all around situational awareness for forces on the ground and in the air.