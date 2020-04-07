Pilot Takes Amazing Images Of Area 51 And Tonopah Air Base While Skirting Restricted Airspace

I've had an interest in all the military airspace out this way for a while and figured I had to go check it out. The first time I ventured into the Nellis Ranges was on a flight from Tonopah to Rachel via R4807A where I went down to the edge of that side of 4808A [also known as "The Box"] and got some good views of Groom from the north. After departing Rachel, I was given permission to enter R4806W enroute to Henderson and proceeded to fly the perimeter of The Box and R4808N basically to Yucca Lake. I only had my cell phone camera at the time, so I waited to come back with a good camera.

I tried with a friend recently, but that only yielded one decent picture because the weather was less than ideal, so we were quite a bit lower than I had preferred, but we did get to fly through much of R4806W.

This last weekend, I was unable to get permission to fly into any of the restricted areas, so I took the opportunity to get some great pictures of TNX [Tonopah Test Range Airport] as I skirted the perimeter. I don't have any kind of special authorization in these airspaces, they're just random transits that I've been given enroute to other places when the airspace is cold.

The plane is just a standard Cessna 150. Asides from seeing the legendary Groom Lake, it's been quite neat to see the other parts of the ranges including all the targets and infrastructure.