The F-111 Aardvark's Variable Geometry Air Inlet Spike Was A Work Of Art

The test airplane had two external compression inlets beneath the wing-fuselage junctures. These inlets were approximately quarter-round segments of axially symmetric inlets, and each provided airflow to one of the engines through separate ducts about 4.11 meters (13.5 feet) long. The inlets incorporated variable geometry to attain inlet-engine airflow matching and to adjust the amount of compression throughout the operating range. Inlet geometry together with the free-stream Mach number and airflow demand of the engines fixed the position of the compression shock system.

...The two-cone air compression surface or "spike,"... devices which were used to prevent low-energy boundary-layer air from entering the inlet...

...

Spike translation was controlled as a function of local Mach number (ahead of the inlet) and diffuser exit Mach number. This portion of the control included position feedback. Second-cone angle was controlled by the same parameters in a loop which maintained a scheduled shock position pressure ratio.

...

At subsonic and low transonic flight speeds, the inlet spike was normally positioned forward and the second cone fully collapsed by the inlet controller to minimize spillage drag and compression. As the aircraft Mach number increased, the spike translated rearward and the second cone expanded according to the preset control system schedule. In this way, increased compression was obtained as the supersonic flow was decelerated by two conical shocks prior to deceleration to subsonic velocities through a normal shock near the cowl lip.