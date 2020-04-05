This Blue Angel Flyby Is How Top Gun 2 Captured That Crazy Hypersonic Jet Takeoff Scene

It is most likely that the shot shown in the trailer had the hypersonic jet superimposed over a Hornet to capture the effect. Add in a bit more movie magic and it gets even more dramatic via the lifting of the guard shack roof.

We also got another quick glimpse of the Blue Angel flyby in a previous behind the scenes extended video that was released.

The Navy's level of participation in the film was extreme, much like the first, but we still don't know all the details in regards to just how much flight time went into making the sequel. Considering production included hauling an F-14 Tomcat back onto a supercarrier and shooting scenes of it tangled up in the carrier's crash barrier, the seagoing service clearly went the extra mile. You can learn a bit about what camera ships were used and how the air-to-air sequences were captured in this past piece of ours.

Extending the release date of the film, the second major extension since Top Gun: Maverick started production, may not be such a bad thing. It should give the production team extra time to polish what has to be a ridiculously intricate film to edit and dub.

Let's all hope we can safely return to the theaters by December 23rd, 2020, when the movie finally is unveiled to the masses.

