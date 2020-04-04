Bunker Talk: Rip Van Winkle Edition

We can talk about nuclear weapons mystery materials, doomsday bunkers, OV-10 Broncos—you know, no big whoop. 

By Tyler Rogoway
DEC 16 1966, JAN 3 1967; North American Air Defense Command; Huge blast doors at Norad's underground
Denver Post via Getty Images
What month is it again? Boy, this beard is getting long...

Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net.

The Bunker doors are shut, but if you give the secret knock and have something to trade, we may open them up... After 14 days of quarantine of course!

Discuss!

