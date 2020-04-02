Navy Sacks Carrier Captain, Pulls Another Carrier Off Station Over COVID-19 Concerns (Updated)

The U.S. Navy has relieved Captain Brett Crozier, the commanding officer of the Nimitz class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which is presently in Guam amid a major outbreak of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus among its crew. Crozier wrote a damning letter to his superiors over the response to the outbreak, pleading to get the bulk of the sailors off the ship to avoid "tragic outcomes." The Acting Secretary of the Navy says the officer did not take adequate precautions to prevent the letter, which it also says included overly detailed information about his ship's readiness, from leaking to the press. Reuters was first to report that Crozier was in danger of losing his job over the letter, suggesting that the Navy believed that the captain had leaked the letter. The Navy has now said this was not the case. Acting Secretary of Defense Thomas Modly told reporters later in the day that the officer had sent his missive through unclassified channels and between 20 and 30 different individuals had received a copy. The Pentagon had announced earlier this week that it would be releasing less granular information about COVID-19 cases across the U.S. military due to operational security concerns.

"I’m not trying to suggest he leaked information," Modly said. "What I will say, is that he sent it out pretty broadly and he didn’t take care that it couldn’t be leaked."

During a press conference on Apr. 1, Modly had previously said that Crozier was not in danger of punishment for having sent the letter, but that he could face disciplinary action if it was found that he was involved in leaking it to the press. The San Francisco Chronicle, which broke the initial story earlier this week, had noted that Crozier is a native of Santa Rosa, situated some 50 miles northwest of San Francisco. It also said an officer on board the Theodore Roosevelt had confirmed the letter's authenticity. The Acting Secretary of the Navy accused him of not sufficiently communicating the seriousness of the situation prior to sending his letter, as well, but also disputed Crozier's level of concern. Modly said the letter "misrepresented the facts," created an undue panic among families, and offered a dangerous and inaccurate signal to America's adversaries about the service's readiness. U.S. Navy Admiral Mike Gilday, the Chief of Naval Operations, said he agreed with Modly's viewpoint. Gilday had also said at the Apr. 1 press conference, where he said that that he felt there had been a "breakdown in communication" with Crozier. "We are not looking to shoot the messenger here, we want to get this right," he had also said at that time.

USN The r USS Theodore Roosevelt during a previous port visit to Guam.

So far, the Navy says it has removed 1,000 sailors from the Theodore Roosevelt and is looking to get another 2,700 individuals ashore in the near future. The ship reportedly has a crew complement at present of more than 4,000 sailors and it is unclear if the service intends to follow through with Crozier's proposal to ultimately leave just 10 percent of those individuals onboard to perform critical tasks, such as maintaining the carrier's two nuclear reactors and providing security. You can read more about the letter and its contents in this past War Zone piece. As of Apr. 1, the Navy said that 93 sailors from the Theodore Roosevelt were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 and another 86 were displaying symptoms. The service also said that it had tested 24 percent of the ship's crew, with 593 negative results, and that it could test up 200 sailors every day. Crozier's letter notwithstanding, it had become increasingly apparent that the carrier would be sidelined for the foreseeable future, despite the Navy's repeated insistence that the ship could deploy, if necessary. Crozier had indicated in his letter that this attitude would lead to a situation where "we go to war with the force we have and fight sick. We never achieve a COVID-free TR [Theodore Roosevelt]. There will be losses to the virus." "We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die," Crozier had added. "If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset – our Sailors." "While we are not at war in a traditional sense, neither are we truly at peace." Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said on Apr. 2, in a clear retort, while announcing Crozier's relief.

The Theodore Roosevelt's predicament increasingly looks to have upended carrier activities around the world. There are reports now that one of the two carriers present in the Middle East, the USS Harry S. Truman and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, will be diverted to the Pacific. This has raised concerns that there could be a fight brewing for carriers between different U.S. regional commands. The only other carrier forward deployed in the Pacific region is the USS Ronald Reagan, which is undergoing maintenance in Japan. Some of its sailors have also contracted COVID-19, raising concerns about its crew's readiness. The War Zone had warned last week that the spread of the virus onboard Roosevelt could be a canary in the coal mine type incident for the Navy. The Pentagon had only just recently arranged for the deployment of two carriers in the Middle East for the first time in years, ostensibly to deter Iran and its proxies from launching attacks on U.S. forces in the region. "Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S. troops and/or assets in Iraq," President Donald Trump had also cryptically Tweeted out on Apr. 1. "If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!"

Of course, there had also been a clear sense that Modly, in particular, had been extremely embarrassed by the letter and upset on various levels at its assertions. "Several sources say that the decision was not made in Hawaii [where U.S. Pacific Fleet is headquartered. This is all D.C.," USNI News reporter Sam LaGrone wrote on Twitter.

The full fallout from the Theodore Roosevelt's COVID-19 outbreak, as well as the sacking of Captain Crozier, remains to be seen. U.S. Congressman Seth Moulton, a Massachusett's Democrat and a retired Marine, took to Twitter implying that he would have serious questions for the Navy's top leadership over the situation and its handling thereof. "I learned on my first day in the Marines that having the courage to speak truth to power is grounds for respect not grounds for relief," Moulton Tweeted out. "This is far from the first time in the last several years that Congress is going to have a lot of questions for Navy leadership – on leadership."

On Mar. 19, 2020, Moulton had also sent a letter to the top officers of all of the branches of the U.S. military, including the U.S. Coast Guard, as well as the head of the National Guard Bureau asking for information about what had been done to prepare their forces for the COVID-19 pandemic. His office says that he has not yet received any responses. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. UPDATE: 6:50pm EST: More members of Congress have issued scathing statements in response to the Navy's decision to relieve Crozier. Here is the full statement from the House Armed Services Committee leadership:

"House Armed Services Committee leadership – including Chairman Adam Smith (D-Wash.) and Subcommittee Chairs Joe Courtney (D-CT), John Garamendi (D-CA), and Jackie Speier (D-CA) – today issued the following statement after Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly announced that Captain Brett E. Crozier will be relieved of his post as commanding officer of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, an aircraft carrier that has been grappling with the spread of COVID-19 cases among its Sailors:"



“While Captain Crozier clearly went outside the chain of command, his dismissal at this critical moment – as the Sailors aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt are confronted with the COVID-19 pandemic – is a destabilizing move that will likely put our service members at greater risk and jeopardize our fleet’s readiness." “The COVID pandemic presents a set of new challenges and there is much we still do not know. Captain Crozier was justifiably concerned about the health and safety of his crew, but he did not handle the immense pressure appropriately. However, relieving him of his command is an overreaction." “Throwing the commanding officer overboard without a thorough investigation is not going to solve the growing crisis aboard the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt. What’s more, we are very concerned about the chilling effect this dismissal will have on commanders throughout the Department of Defense. Dismissing a commanding officer for speaking out on issues critical to the safety of those under their command discourages others from raising similar concerns." “We are also concerned about the lack of guidance from Department of Defense leadership. Secretary Esper continues to say that commanders and non-commissioned officers should be calling the shots, forcing them to make decisions on matters outside of their expertise while under immense pressure." "As the crew continues to grapple with this health crisis, the Navy should be focused first and foremost on the safety of our service members. Once they are secured, there will be ample time to identify what went wrong and who is to blame.”

Senator Mark Warner, a Virginia Democrat, has also taken to Twitter to decry Crozier's firing. Just yesterday, Warner had sent his own letter to Acting Secretary Modly asking for information about what the Navy was doing to protect its personnel from the COVID-19 pandemic broadly and in response to the situation on board the Theodore Roosevelt specifically.

Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com