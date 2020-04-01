The Bronco Is Back! A Fleet Of OV-10s Will Help Train Air Force Forward Air Controllers

“As a career A-10 Pilot, I’ve always had a tremendous respect and appreciation for the OV-10 Bronco," James “Chef” Barlow, Blue Air Training's Founder and CEO, said in a statement. "For those very reasons the seven OV-10D+ and OV-10G Broncos we are adding to the Blue Air Close Air Support fleet are undeniably the best JTAC [Joint Terminal Air Controller] training platform in the air, anywhere." Under its contractor air support mega-contract, the Air Force wants companies to fly approximately 10,000 flight hours during routine JTAC training and exercises, in total, annually across nine different U.S. Army bases. It's not clear yet what portion of this requirement Blue Air Training will fulfill and whether its Broncos will be the only planes involved. The company also has a fleet of Cold War-era BAC Jet Provost and Strikemaster light jets, as well as Romanian-made IAR-823 propeller-driven light trainers and A-90 Raider light turboprop aircraft. The A-90s are modified ex-Finnish Air Force L90 turboprop trainers. According to our friends at Scramble.nl, the company also recently bought a half dozen ex-Royal Australian Air Force PC-9 turboprop trainers. All of these aircraft are suitable for training personnel on the ground, such as JTACs, to call in airstrikes and otherwise coordinate with aerial assets.

Blue Air Training Some of Blue Air Training's other aircraft, including BAC Jet Provost and Strikemaster light jets and A-90 Raider turboprops.