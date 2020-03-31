Defense Secretary Says He Hasn't Even Read Letter From Carrier Captain Pleading To Evacuate Crew
In a baffling turn of events, after the captain's dire letter had made national news, the Secretary of Defense says he hasn't even read it himself.
Many hours after an impassioned letter from the captain of the COVID-19 infested Nimitz class supercarrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, one of the most powerful warships in the Navy's inventory with thousands of sailors embarked aboard, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper admitted on live television that he hadn't even read the letter. The admission is absolutely mind-boggling. You can read all about the letter and the current situation aboard the ship in this article of ours posted earlier today.
You can see the full exchange below:
Containing an outbreak of this disease on an aircraft carrier is almost impossible due to the very tight living and working conditions aboard the ship. You can read all about this stark reality and its strategic implications in this past post of ours. With up to 200 crewmen confirmed as infected many hours ago, and testing being limited to roughly 200 sailors a day, the idea that a huge portion of the ship's crew will catch the potentially deadly virus in a very short amount of time is not only just possible, it's probable, that is unless the sailors can be moved ashore where they can be better separated from one another.
Captain Brett Crozier underlined just how dire the situation was in his letter, stating:
"We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die... If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset – our sailors."
Somehow, his boss didn't think it was worth his time, or at least it wasn't a priority, to actually read the captain's plea for himself.
Something is very, very wrong with that.
Contact the author: tyler@thedrive.com
- RELATED"Sailors Do Not Need To Die": Captain Of COVID-19 Plagued Carrier Pleads To Bring Crew Ashore (Updated)The bulk of the crew presently remains on the supercarrier, where the virus has been spreading like wildfire and shows no signs of stopping.READ NOW
- RELATEDA Supercarrier Sidelined By COVID-19 Could Be The Canary In The Coal Mine For The Navy (Updated)Tight living conditions make U.S. Navy ships ripe for outbreaks of COVID-19, which could have damning consequences for national security.READ NOW
- RELATEDNow Both Aircraft Carriers In The Western Pacific Have COVID-19 Cases, Raising Readiness ConcernsSailors from a carrier forward deployed to Japan had contracted the virus as confirmed cases grow onboard another flattop in Guam.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Navy Tried To Retire Its Two Huge COVID-19 Fighting Hospital Ships Two Years AgoBoth ships are now in American ports providing critical support in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic by treating patients without the virus.READ NOW
- RELATEDEntire Crew Of A Russian Nuclear Submarine Is In Quarantine After COVID-19 ExposurePersonnel from a second sub and a floating workshop are also in quarantine, underscoring the dangers the virus poses to naval forces worldwide.READ NOW