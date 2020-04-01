This Is One Revolutionary Upgrade The Navy's New Aircraft Carrier Has That You've Never Heard of

The Integrated Launch and Recovery Television Surveillance (ILARTS) system is essential to supporting the mission of the aircraft carrier, allowing for constant monitoring of operations on the flight deck. Via monitors, personnel in the ready rooms, flight deck control and combat information center spaces are able to view recoveries, launches, and aircraft movements, enabling a rapid response in emergencies as well as a recorded archive that can be used to investigate a mishap or debrief pilots.

With the first Ford-class ship, the future USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), relocation of her island and elimination of the island camera booth prompted the ALRE Team to develop a new approach for meeting requirements. Team Lead Joe Delorenzo and CVN-78 ILARTS System Engineer Ralph Smith led the effort, working with the Small Business Innovation Research program and a contractor. The team redesigned the console to fit within the condensed space and developed and implemented new cameras that can be controlled remotely from the ILARTS control room one level below the flight deck.

A special panoramic camera, comprised of eight individual views, stitches those images together seamlessly to provide a real-time view of the entire flight deck, day or night. Other elements of the ILARTS system, including the high-speed, pan-tilt-zoom camera and software in the control room, give the controller the capability of digital zoom, allowing them to zero in on a specific spot on the flight deck, such as a hook point during an arrestment, or whatever activity the console operators and deck handlers want to get a closer look at.

Smith and Delorenzo explained that by going to this new design utilizing an integrated camera system, overall situational awareness on the flight deck and surrounding air space is significantly improved, and much of the manual work required of Sailors is eliminated. The Nimitz-class configuration, with a Sailor manning the island camera booth, means that a spotter is often needed to keep an eye on everything else if the controller is focused primarily on, say, a launch on one side of the ship. On the Ford-class carrier, the full flight deck is continually in view via monitors requiring less need to manually track down aircraft on the deck.

The new ILARTS equipment has been installed and the team anticipates system turnover to the Carrier and Field Service Unit (CAFSU) representatives aboard CVN-78, as well as additional work to verify the system’s technical manual this summer. ILARTS is one of many ALRE systems critical to carrier operations that will be vetted during Flight Deck Certification, but there is always an eye toward further innovation.

“Our engineers are perpetually looking into the newest camera technologies, always looking to improve the equipment and enable the Sailor to do their jobs safely and efficiently,” said Delorenzo. “When it comes to ILARTS – with better cameras comes better vision,” he said.