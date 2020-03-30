The Air Force's Troubled Boeing KC-46 Tankers Leak Fuel Excessively

Boeing's seemingly perpetually troubled KC-46A Pegasus tanker has yet another major problem, its fuel system leaks excessively. This comes nearly a month after the U.S. Air Force made clear that it would not use its existing examples for aerial refueling, their core mission set, except in an absolute emergency. This was due to already serious existing issues, especially with the complex Remote Vision System that boom operators use to see what's going on at the back of the aircraft while linking up with receiving aircraft. The Air Force announced that it had defined the KC-46A's fuel system leaks as a so-called "Category I" deficiency on Mar. 30, 2020. Category I issues are problems that would prevent the aircraft from performing one or more primary missions. The service also said that it had first become aware of the leaking in July 2019 during a test, but had initially categorized it as a less severe issue.

"The Air Force and Boeing are working together to determine the root cause and implement corrective actions," according to an Air Force statement. "The KC-46 Program Office continues to monitor the entire KC-46 fleet and is enhancing acceptance testing of the fuel system to identify potential leaks at the factory where they can be repaired prior to delivery."

The Air Force took delivery of its first KC-46A in January 2019, years behind schedule. As of December, the service had received 30 of the tankers. Even before the announcement of the fuel system leaks, the Air Force had already publicly described a number of other Category I deficiencies with the existing aircraft, as well as those in production right now. This includes the aforementioned issues with the Remote Vision System (RVS), as well as the fact that it requires more force for the boom on the Pegasus to connect with a receiving aircraft than with previous Air Force tankers. Boeing is still working to fix these problems, but has resolved another Category I issue with the cargo locks on the cabin floor in the aircraft.

USAF A view of the boom operator work stations on the KC-46A.