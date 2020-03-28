Bunker Talk: "What Day Is It Again?" Edition

We can talk about the days melting together. You know, no big whoop.

By Tyler Rogoway
DOUNIAMAG-FRANCE-HERITAGE-BUNKER-WWII-HISTORY
AFP via Getty Images
How is social distancing working out for everyone? Any Howard Hughes-like moments yet? Amazing how the only winning strategy here seems to be having the vast majority of the population do nothing at all. At least we can all play a part in that. 

Strange times. Thoughts are with the frontline medical warriors staring this thing down, especially those in New York. 

Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net.

The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open. 

Discuss!

