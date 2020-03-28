Bunker Talk: "What Day Is It Again?" Edition
We can talk about the days melting together. You know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayMarch 28, 2020
How is social distancing working out for everyone? Any Howard Hughes-like moments yet? Amazing how the only winning strategy here seems to be having the vast majority of the population do nothing at all. At least we can all play a part in that.
Strange times. Thoughts are with the frontline medical warriors staring this thing down, especially those in New York.
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net.
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
