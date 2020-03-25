Bell And Sikorsky To Compete Head To Head To Make The Army's Future Armed Recon Helicopter

"We are honored the Army selected our game changing X2 Technology for Phase 2 of the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft (FARA) Competitive Prototype (CP) program," Andy Adams, Vice President of Future Vertical Lift at Sikorsky, now part of Lockheed Martin, said in a separate statement. "Through our mature S-97 RAIDER technology demonstrator, we continue to optimize our FARA solution, which will provide the Army with an integrated weapon system that combines speed, range, maneuverability, survivability and operational flexibility. This approach is driving down risk and will result in an aircraft solution that is capable of executing the Army’s joint all-domain operations."

Bell and Sikorsky beat out other offers from Boeing, a partnership between AVX Aircraft and L3, and from another team that included Karem Aircraft, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon. Airbus Helicopters had considered entering the competition and the Army had disqualified a proposal from MD Helicopters.

Bell's Invictus is a conventional single-engine helicopter design and was the least complex of the entrants. The company focused heavily on a low-cost, low-risk development strategy that leveraged work it had done on earlier helicopters, particularly on its Model 525 Relentless, including that helicopter's advanced fly-by-wire system. You can read more about Invictus in this past War Zone piece.