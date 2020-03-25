This Is The First Video Of An Su-57 Firing A Missile From Its Side Weapon Bay, Or Is It?

The Su-57 in the video fires what appears to be a short-range R-74/K-74-series . The weapon, including a portion of its body, is visible the entire time and there is no clearly discernable bay door seen. Not only is there no publicly available pictures of these wing root bays open, but there also isn't any hard information about whether they are operational or how exactly they are supposed to work.

It is possible that a trapeze mechanism, similar broadly to the one the U.S. Air Force's F-22 Raptors use to launch AIM-9 Sidewinder missiles from their cheek bays, might extend the missile outward from the wing root bays into the slipstream. The problem here is that it has long appeared that the R-74/K-74 series of missiles, as well as earlier R-73 models, are simply too bulky to fit inside the Su-57's wing root bays, something The War Zone has pointed out in the past.

Fitting a trapeze mechanism, especially one able to extend the missile so far forward, into the bay could further reduce the available space inside the confines of the bay. There are reports that a low-profile version of the K-74, the K-74M2 , has been in development, with a particular eye toward internal carriage on the Su-57. However, the fin configuration of the missile in the video looks unchanged from existing models.

The Su-57 may have some unique configuration inside the bays to recess the missile and its launch rail and then extend it for launch. There is no external evidence that it has bay doors that can close or partially close with the missile extended, similar to the novel design found on China's J-20. It is possible, albeit very unlikely, that the mechanisms to do this are not clearly visible or not yet fitted on the small Su-57 fleet. It is more likely that the Su-57 in question has its bay doors removed for this test. It could even be using some sort of test pylon in this particular case. This would make sense if the smaller form factor variant of the K-74 is not available yet for internal carriage and testing.

Regardless, we know that the Russian Air Force is conducting various trials with their pre-production Su-57s and that it is exploring integrating new weapons and other systems onto these aircraft, especially with plans now to dramatically increase the size of the fleet and move the aircraft closer to a true operational capability. So far, the Russian Air Force has taken delivery of just over a dozen pre-production examples of these advanced combat jets since the type's first flight in 2010. The Kremlin now has 76 of these jets on order, but the first serial production aircraft was destroyed in an accident in December 2019 in a major setback for the program.

All said, although the video is intriguing, there's no clear proof that we have gotten our first look at one of the jets firing a missile from one of those internal bays. We may be seeing a step being taken to realize that aspirational capability, but until we have more information or other angles of the test in question, we can't say for certain if these bays are operational or even exactly what missile will end up being fired out of them.

