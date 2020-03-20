Air Force's Gray Wolf Program Tests Game-Changing Small Low-Cost Jet Engine

Needless to say, this kind of unit price makes traditional large scale cruise missile attacks an especially expensive proposition. The Air Force's plans to network such munitions together in the future to act together in swarms requires the ability to launch even greater numbers of weapons all at once or in coordinated waves for maximum effect.

Beyond simply helping to reduce costs, improved fuel efficiency could also translate into greater range for weapons without having to increase the total amount of fuel they carry, something that could be invaluable in the future as the range of hostile air defense threats continues to increase. With an engine such as the TDI-J85, the fuel load could also be reduced to make room for larger warheads or other payloads, without sacrificing existing range.

At present, the Air Force says it is aiming to demonstrate an experimental low-cost cruise missile design that can "cruise for distances greater than 250 nautical miles." This is roughly equivalent to the JASSM's range, but significantly shorter than that of the JASSM-ER or future AGM-158D JASSM-Extreme Range (JASSM-XR), as well as of the AGM-86B ALCM and Tomahawk.

The improved engines also wouldn't be limited to powering air-launched cruise missiles, either. Engines such as the TDI-J85 could help propel a new generation of other expendable systems, including decoys, as well as unmanned aircraft.

The Air Force's future plans for the Gray Wolf program are not entirely clear. In June 2019, the service announced that it was canceling additional phases it had planned to carry out and would be transitioning work on networked swarming munitions to a different project, dubbed Golden Horde, which you can read about more in this past War Zone piece.