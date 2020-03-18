Navy Hospital Ship Still Weeks Away From Arriving In New York City To Help Battle COVID-19

The U.S. Navy is planning to deploy the USNS Comfort, one of its two hospital ships, to New York City to help support response efforts related to the rapidly expanding COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. Unfortunately, despite promises to send the ship "immediately," that vessel isn't set to arrive in New York Harbor for weeks, by which time the situation on the ground there may have significantly worsened already. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo and President Donald Trump announced the deployment separately on Mar. 18, 2020. However, the Navy Office of Information, the service's top public affairs office, has confirmed to The War Zone that Comfort is presently undergoing maintenance at its homeport of Norfolk, Virginia, meaning it is not available for immediate deployment. Some reports have indicated that the ship won't be pier-side in New York until sometime in the middle of April.

"The president, I spoke to this morning, he’s going to be making arrangements to send up this hospital ship, which is called [USNS] Comfort. It has about 1,000 rooms on it, it has operating rooms, and the president is going to dispatch the Comfort to us," Governor Cuomo said. "It will be in New York City Harbor. This will be, it’s an extraordinary step obviously, it’s literally a floating hospital which will add capacity, and the president said he would dispatch that immediately." "We are sending upon request the two hospital ships," Trump also told reporters at the White House. "They can be launched in the next week or so, depending on need."

USN The USNS Mercy, the Navy's other hospital ship, which is homeported in San Diego.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper had already announced at a press briefing yesterday that he had ordered the U.S. Navy to "lean forward" in preparing Comfort, as well as her sister ship USNS Mercy, to deploy to support the U.S. government's response to the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic. Earlier that day, USNI News had also reported that both of the ships were already starting the so-called "activation" process to transition from a reduced operating status in port to being fully operational, which takes approximately five days in total under optimal conditions. It is unclear if this was an accurate assessment of where the Navy was or is in the process of getting either ship ready for any actual operations. Military Sealift Command, which oversees both ships, had stated categorically to The War Zone that it had received no formal instructions to get either of the vessels ready for operations as of Mar. 17. We reached out multiple times afterward for further clarification about when, and if, Military Sealift Command had actually received any orders relating to the ships, but did not receive a response before all queries regarding these ships began being directed to the Navy's Office of Information. Fox News has since reported that Mercy could set sail from her homeport of San Diego within five days, if required, but it is still not clear if there are any actual plans to deploy that ship. USNI News said that the Mercy would head to a location along the West Coast, eventually, but that the specific destination was still undecided. Later on Mar. 18, Secretary of Defense Esper told CNN that Mercy would deploy by the end of the month.