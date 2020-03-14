Bunker Talk: We Are All In This Together Edition

I know anxiety is running high and many people are staring down a long stay at home as the pandemic of our times unfolds. For some, maybe that's not so bad, but for others, that is a prescription for stir-crazy madness.

Let's talk about it.

How have you prepared? What are your plans and where do you see this heading? Let's share some tips and tricks that can make the situation a bit more bearable. And of course, we can talk about anything else you want. Let's have some laughs, we could all use a little escape.

With that being said, welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net.

The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.

Discuss!

Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com