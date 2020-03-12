Lawmakers Grill Army Officer Over Lack Of Missile Defenses In Iraq After Fatal Rocket Attack

Despite Lamborn's description of it as an "anti-missile technology," Iron Dome was developed originally primarily to counter smaller, less complex threats, such as rockets, artillery shells, and mortar bombs, a mission set also known as C-RAM. It has been extremely successful in this role in Israel, successfully knocking down thousands of incoming threats since it entered service in 2011, according to that country's authorities. C-RAM systems also offer a means of defense against small unmanned aircraft, which are another increasing threat to American troops across the Middle East.

Lieutenant General Karbler rightly pointed out that the Army is still in the process of training personnel to operate its Iron Dome batteries and otherwise get those systems operational and that they are not yet available for deployment anywhere. He added that the service expects to have an operational capability with the systems by the end of the year.

Karbler also highlighted the Army's concern that they cannot be readily integrated into its overarching air and missile defense network architecture. On Mar. 7, U.S. Army General Mike Murray, head of Army Futures Command, had told legislators in a separate hearing, that the service was scrapping plans to buy additional Iron Dome batteries over the integration issue, as well as other concerns, such as the system's actual ability to engage cruise missiles and possible cyber vulnerabilities.

The Army had also been having difficulties in negotiations with the manufacturer Rafael over access to proprietary information about Iron Dome to better assess its capabilities and to help develop ways to slot into the service's Integrated Battle Command System network. "Iron Dome is a standalone system, not easily integrated into what we see as our future for air and missile defense of the Integrated Battle Command System, which basically looks at any sensor, best shooter to deal with the threats that are out there," Karbler told Representative Lamborn.