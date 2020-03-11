Rocket Attack In Iraq Kills American And British Personnel, Reprisal Strikes May Be Underway

Details are still coming in, but at least two American military personnel, as well as a member of the U.K. armed forces, have reportedly died in a rocket attack on Taji Air Base in Iraq. There are said to be multiple additional casualties and there are already reports emerging that the United States may have struck bases housing Iranian forces and their regional proxies in neighboring Syria in response.

The attack took place sometime between 7:30 and 8:00 PM local time on Mar. 11, 2020, at Taji, which is situated around 15 miles northwest of the center of Baghdad. The attackers fired approximately 15 unguided rockets from an improvised truck-mounted launcher, which Iraqi security forces subsequently found abandoned.

No group has claimed responsibility, but previous rocket attacks aimed at bases that coalition forces use, as well as the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, which have been regularly occurring for months now, have been tied to Iran and its proxies. There are already reports that the U.S. government believes that was the case in this attack on Taji and that U.S. military aircraft may have launched strikes on bases that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and militias that it supports, occupy in Syria.

These would be the first members of the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq to be killed in a rocket attack like this targeting foreign troops, since Dec. 27, 2019. Nawres Waleed Hamid , a military contractor and U.S. citizen, died on that date in a similar attack on the K-1 base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk.

If true, this would be similar to the initial response from the United States to the killing of Nawres Waleed Hamid last year. Afterward, on Dec. 31, a mob made of Iranian-backed militia members and their supporters attacked the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

In January, the U.S. government further decided to kill General Qasem Soleimani, then head of Iran's Quds Force, the arm of the IRGC responsible for offensive operations outside of the country, in Baghdad. Days later, Iran launched an unprecedented ballistic missile attack on bases that U.S. forces occupy in Iraq, that did not kill anyone but left more than 100 American troops with traumatic brain injuries.

What further action the United States decides to take now remains to be seen. On Mar. 10, The Wall Street Journal had reported that the U.S. military had begun withdrawing some of the personnel that it rushed to Iraq and other locations in the Middle East following the spike in tensions across the region after the rocket attack on K-1 last year.

"The civilized world must send a clear and unified message to the Iranian regime: Your campaign of terror, murder, mayhem will not be tolerated any longer," U.S. President Donald Trump had also said during a speech on Jan. 8, the day after the Iranian ballistic missile attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq. "It will not be allowed to go forward."

This attack on Taji also comes just days after two U.S. Marine Raiders died during an operation against ISIS terrorists in Iraq.

We will continue to update this story are more information becomes available.

Contact the author: joe@thedrive.com