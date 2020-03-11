Navy Filmed Russian Maritime Patrol Planes Buzzing Their Arctic Submarine Base Camp

It also routinely serves as an opportunity to test new systems and concepts of operation. The Connecticut, in particular, along with the other two submarines in the Seawolf class, are highly secretive boats that are regularly engaged in a wide variety of sensitive test and evaluation and operational missions, including intelligence gathering.

“The Arctic is a potential strategic corridor – between Indo-Pacific, Europe, and the U.S. homeland – for expanded competition," U.S. Navy Vice Admiral Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces, said in a statement when ICEX 2020 began. "The Submarine Force must maintain readiness by exercising in Arctic conditions to ensure they can protect national security interests and maintain favorable balances of power in the Indo-Pacific and Europe if called upon."

With competition increasing in the region, especially as global climate change causes the polar ice caps to recede, opening up new pathways for military warships and commercial shipping, it's not necessarily surprising that Russia would want to make its presence felt during ICEX 2020. It would have also offered the Tu-142s a potential opportunity to get a closer look at the activity at Camp Seadragon.

The Russian long-range patrol underscored the need to have the “ability to react appropriately" and maintain a "persistent defense," General O’Shaughnessy told legislators. As both the U.S. and the Russian military increasingly operating in the Arctic, it is very likely that the two countries will only further step up their monitoring of each other's activities.

