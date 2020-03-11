Pakistani F-16 Crashes In Islamabad, Video Shows Hard Maneuver Before Impact
The aircraft was involved in a practice flight in preparation for a parade that will occur later in the month when the incident took place.
A Pakistani Air Force F-16 crashed today in Islamabad. The aircraft was reportedly practicing to take part in a parade for Pakistan Day on March 23rd. Videos have emerged of the incident that seem to show the F-16 executing what looks like something similar to a split-S at low altitude, before impacting the ground. It is unclear if this maneuver was pilot controlled or the result of some sort of mechanical malfunction. Multiple outlets have identified the pilot flying the F-16 as Wing Commander Nauman Akram. Sadly, he did not survive the mishap, but thankfully there were no casualties on the ground.
It is unclear what block of F-16 this was. Pakistan's most prized fighter aircraft are 18 Block 52+ F-16C/Ds, 18 of which were delivered roughly a decade ago. The rest of Pakistan's F-16 fleet is made up of older and less advanced A and B models.
We will update this post when more information comes available.
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
