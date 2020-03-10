Veteran U.S. Navy submariner Eric Moreno, a friend of The War Zone and the man behind the Reddit page R/Submarines and the Tac Ops podcast , highlighted on Twitter that the thruster appears to have an advanced type of shrouded propeller. The tips of the blades are welded to ring that rides inside the propeller shroud.

TV Zvezda's reporter similarly gets a look at various features of the boat, inside and out. Among the most interesting segments of the special is a close-up look at one of the submarine's two auxiliary thrusters.

This design would make the thrusters quieter, especially by reducing the noisy cavitation that the tips of the blades would create if they were exposed. This is one of the reasons why enclosed pump-jet propulsors have become increasingly the standard design for the main screws on military submarines, something that veteran U.S. Navy submariner Aaron 'Jive Turkey' Amick, another friend of the War Zone, has explained in detail in this past, as you can read about in this previous War Zone piece. He also explains the benefits of shrouded propellers versus standard types.

Being as quiet as possible is absolutely critical for a submarine's survival. So, it's not surprising that the Borei and Borei-A class boats feature pump-jet propulsors, too, something not typically found on most earlier Soviet-era submarine designs. The Project 955 design was actually the first Russian nuclear-powered submarine type to use this type of propulsion system ever. Russia has claimed that even the initial three Boreis are substantially quieter than the latest variants of the Cold War-era Akula class attack submarines, understood to be some of the Russian Navy's most advanced types.

Pump-jets, however, are not particularly efficient at the low-end of a submarine's performance envelope. The auxiliary thrusters offer the benefit of additional power during low-speed cruising, which also helps reduce the noise a submarine makes. Other Russian submarines, with and without pump-jets, such as the Akulas, as well as other types in service around the world, including the U.K. Royal Navy's Vanguard class ballistic missile submarines, have similar thrusters for these same reasons.

It's important to note that the Boreis, and future Borei-As, are critical parts of Russia's second-strike nuclear deterrent. Their entire purpose is to disappear into the vast expanses of the ocean and remain as concealed as possible. As a result, sailing around slowly and quietly at low speed is especially relevant to them, making the thrusters a particularly valuable addition to the design.

Compared to the original Project 955 design, the 955As have other major structural differences, including the streamlining of the hull to remove the box-like missile tube structure behind the sail, a redesign of the rudders and vertical endplates, and a change in the shape of the sail. These alterations, coupled with other improvements, are supposed to give the Borei-As better maneuverability and efficiency, as well as a reduced acoustic signature overall. The boats also have updated communications and sonar suites.