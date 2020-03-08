This Strategic Air Command Airpower Demonstration From 1987 Is Just Bonkers

The heavy jets put on one ridiculously awesome flying display, which included tight turns, high-speed passes at low-level, maneuvering formation work, and even a crazy overhead break. The KC-135E and B-52's TF33 engines trace the planes' paths across the sky with ink-like smoke trails.

The KC-135E's part of the dual demonstration alongside the B-52 is the wildest of them all. One low-level pass, in particular, is especially intense. The KC-135R's demo is a bit more subdued, but the KC-10 that follows it is downright amazing. The huge tri-jet tanker wheels around the sky with remarkable agility, executing steep bank turns and climbs. By the time the FB-111 comes along in the second video, it almost looks tame.

There are some great little quotes in there as well, like "that is fucking impressive!" when the B-52 does its first pass and guns its eight engines. But the best has to be "take this Muammar!" just before the FB-111's high-speed pass.

It doesn't get more 1980s than that!