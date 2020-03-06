“Inside the plane was sixty-nine bales of what we suspected to be cocaine. Those sixty-nine bales amounted to two thousand, seventy parcels of suspected cocaine. We also found in the area two M-16 rifles and some masks. We believed that those persons who were involved in the plane landing might have seen us coming into the area from a distance and by the time we got to the location they had disappeared. We still have teams in the area searching, with the hope that we will find person or persons. The drugs were subsequently moved from the location.

...

Let me say that there was no monies being moved, it was only drugs. No money was found on the plane or within the area of the plane. The investigation into the plane landing with a view to ascertain who the players are continues. Fingerprints were lifted from the plane and those prints will be sent to the AFIS, as well as to the Interpol to see if we can make a match either locally or internationally. We believe that the print might be for the pilot so we’ll see if there is anything on the pilot on Interpol database because Interpol does deal with fingerprints as well. So we’ll check to see if there is a match where that is concerned."