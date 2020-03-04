Watch A Russian Il-76 Cargo Jet Bomb Targets And Strafe Them With Its Tail Gun

During the day, the Il-76MDs carried out level bombing runs while flying at an altitude of just over 13,120 feet. At night, the aircraft dropped their bombs from just under 1,970 feet. The strafing runs using the two twin-barrel GSh-23 23mm cannons in the tail of each Il-76MD took place at much lower altitudes.

The exercise included dropping unguided 100-pound class P-50T practice bombs during the day and at night, according to the caption of the official Russian Ministry of Defense video. The Il-76MDs could carry up to four of these bombs on a pair of pylons under each wing, outboard of the engines.

The Russian Ministry of Defense released a video from the exercise on Mar. 2, 2020. Il-76MDs from the Russian Air Force's 12th Military Transportation Aviation Division, based at Migalovo Air Base near the city of Tver, conducted the drills. Migalovo is just over 100 miles northwest of Moscow.

The Russian military recently conducted a curious training exercise in which some of its Il-76MD cargo aircraft bombed mock targets and strafed them with their 23mm tail guns. It's an unusual capability , especially for a modern air force, but one that Russia has demonstrated before. It's not clear, however, how effective the lumbering airlifters might be in employing these tactics in an actual operational scenario.

The Il-76MDs have a large and heavily windowed navigator's positions on the underside of the nose. The aircraft's crew used existing navigation and aiming equipment, typically employed during parachute and aerial cargo drops to aim the P-50Ts, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. The P-50Ts create both a flash and a smoke signature when they hit the ground. The Russian Ministry of Defense said that some of the bombing runs were meant to reflect tactics wherein Il-76MDs would use illumination or smoke bombs to mark landing zones or targets ahead of airborne operations or airstrikes. However, other bombing runs, as well as the strafing, was supposed to be practice for actually using the Il-76MDs to conduct their own strikes on hostile targets. This actually isn't the first time the Russian Air Force has done this. Russia made a point of announcing that it would begin training its Il-76MD crews to carry out these missions, and would be stationing crews capable of loading bombs onto the transports at bases such as Migalovo, in 2015. “The task of the pilots is to carry out autonomous landing in an unprepared and unfamiliar area in the rear of the simulated enemy," Russian Air Force Colonel Igor Klimov said at the time, according to Russia's Interfax news agency.

Ilyushin A P-50T practice bomb under the wing of an Il-76 during a similar exercise in 2015.

However, the ability of at least some of the Russian Air Force's Il-76MD fleet to carry the underwing pylons appears to have predated this and is a distinctly Soviet feature. Other Soviet-era airlifters, including the An-26 twin-engine turboprop, can also be fitted with pylons for weapons, if desired. In the early years of the fight against ISIS, the Iraqi Air Force was a particularly prolific user of its An-32 transport planes, a derivative of the An-26, as bombers. India has also modified a number of its An-32s to drop bombs, including via a system that personnel can install in the main cargo bay, which sends bombs falling out of the rear cargo ramp.

Iraqi Air Force An Iraqi Air Force An-32 transport aircraft carrying an unguided bomb.

The general idea of using transport planes, or even militarized airliners, or modified versions thereof, as bombers dates back to before World War II. In the years leading up to that global conflict, and in its early stages, this made good sense as these aircraft were typically the largest and longest range types available with the greatest overall payload capacities. Expediency and necessity meant the practice continued for decades after World War II ended. During the Vietnam War, the U.S. Air Force notably used C-130s to drop massive bombs, ostensibly to clear landing zones for helicopters, though they sometimes used them to devesting effect against enemy forces. Special operations MC-130s dropped 15,000-pound class BLU-82/B bombs, or "Daisy Cutters," over Iraq during the Gulf War in 1991 and Afghanistan during the open phases of the Global War on Terror following the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001. In Iraq, the bombs were primarily used to clear minefields, while the U.S. military used them to target cave complexes in Afghanistan. In both cases, the huge weapons were also employed in part because of their psychological effect. The Air Force dropped the last BLU-82/B during a training exercise in 2008.

USAF A US Air Force MC-130E Combat Talon special operations transport from the 919th Special Operations Wing drops the last BLU-82/B Daisy Cutter bomb in 2008.

USAF The last BLU-82/B hits its mark.