Sale Of KC-46 Tanker To Israel Approved While New Delays For Key Fixes Revealed

Airbus has also pitched a version of its A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) equipped with a refueling boom as an alternative. At the time of writing, Israeli authorities still have yet to formally announce a decision.

American-Israeli ties may play a factor, given U.S. President Donald Trump's own close relationship with embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who's Likud party just won a major electoral victory after months of political turmoil in Israel. The Trump Administration has been heavily promoting increased arms sale to foreign allies and partners, in general. The DSCA notice itself suggests there could be benefits to the tanker deal for the U.S. military in any future conflict that sees it fighting alongside Israeli forces.

"The proposed sale further supports the foreign policy and national security of the United States by allowing Israel to provide a redundant capability to U.S. assets within the region, potentially freeing U.S. assets for use elsewhere during times of war," DSCA's notice says. "Aerial refueling and strategic airlift are consistently cited as significant shortfalls for our allies. In addition, the sale improves Israel's national security posture as a key U.S. ally."

This is interesting given that earlier today Chief of Staff of the Air Force General David Goldfein told members of Congress that his service was still working with Boeing to develop a path forward for fixing the KC-46A's long-troubled Remote Vision System (RVS) and that he expected the revised system to be ready for fielding between 2023 and 2024. Last year, the estimate was that this work would be complete by either 2022 or 2023.

"Right now we are in final negotiations with the company on the fix, so I’ve got to be a little careful about how much detail I go into," he explained during the hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Mar. 3. "But I did have a follow-up conversation with the [Boeing] CEO [Dave Calhoun] and I told him that not only the quality of a serious hardware fix is important, but also time. Because the longer we wait to get that operational, the longer we’re having to extend KC-135s, KC-10s, and it just continues to add up."