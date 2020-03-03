Boeing Reveals Its Contender To Be The Army's Future High-Speed Armed Scout Helicopter

After weeks of teasers offering fleeting glimpses of the design, Boeing has finally revealed its entry for the U.S. Army’s Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft program, or FARA. This project aims to fill the gap left by the early retirement of the service's OH-58D Kiowa Warrior scout helicopters. The service plans to eventually replace nearly half of its AH-64 Apaches with the winner of the FARA competition, as well, making this effort particularly significant for the Chicago-headquartered aviation company, which makes those existing helicopters.

The new Boeing design, which the company does not appear to have its own name for at present, is a compound helicopter with a single six-bladed main rotor, a canted four-bladed tail rotor, and four-bladed pusher prop in the rear. A single General Electric T901 engine, with its air intake on the right side of the fuselage, is the primary source of power. The Army selected the T901 last year as the winner of its Improved Turbine Engine Program (ITEP) and the service plans to use it first to re-engine AH-64s and UH-60 Black Hawks.