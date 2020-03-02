Watch A Su-25 Attack Jet Blast A Tu-16 Bomber Out Of The Sky With An Anti-Tank Missile

Seeing the lumbering bomber get absolutely decimated by the Vikhr's high-explosive anti-tank warhead is a sight to behold. The video does prove just how vulnerable such an aircraft is during its terminal phases of flight to a Su-25 or KA-50 ambush using Vikhr missiles, but these slower-flying attack aircraft would have to be the very unique position to spring such a trap in the first place. Such a target could potentially present itself opportunistically, as well.

Using laser-guided air-to-ground projectiles in an air-to-air role is not a dead idea by any means. The Air Force just pitted an F-16 equipped with laser-guided rockets against an aerial drone. The concept could greatly enhance the magazine depth and flexibility of American and allied fast jets, especially those flying air sovereignty or other counter-air missions against lower-end threats.

Regardless, the test shown in the video was well worth it because it provided us with a crazy video of a Badger taking a Vikhr to the rear left engine and wing-root, sending the bomber tumbling and consequently disintegrating in spectacular fashion as a result.

