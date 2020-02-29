Bunker Talk: Hope For The Best, But Prepare For The Worst Edition

The possibility of a pandemic is a very stressful thing. COVID-19 seems like a remarkably nasty and wily creation of mother nature. Let's hope it just doesn't show up like some say it could. 'Hope for the best, but prepare for the worst,' as the old adage goes. This weekend's bunker can be both a place to talk about this unfamiliar thing that could impact all of our lives and a place to escape and discuss lighter topics. We could all use a laugh, couldn't we?!

One thing I want to bring up here is that regardless of how bad this virus may be, we are all in it together. Literally, the entire planet. Mankind. The whole megillah. Therein lies an opportunity. We can work together against a common non-sentient foe and learn from it. We can tighten the ties that exist between friends and foes alike. We can vow to be better prepared, both personally, nationally, and internationally for the next biological threat or other crisis. And above all else, we can collectively face the fact that when all the bullshit gets stripped away, we are all just human. Soft, fragile, fallible, infectable creatures. And most of us want to live. That's a powerful motivator to springboard off of.

In other words, by default, we have way more in common than not, whether we like it or not.

With that being said, welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net.

The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.

Discuss!

