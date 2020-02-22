Bunker Talk: Let's Chat About All The Stories We Did And Didn't Cover This Week
We can talk about the cost of missiles and bombs, surplus F-117 fuselages, geopolitics, flying bio-containment units—you know, no big whoop.
By Tyler RogowayFebruary 22, 2020
Welcome to Bunker Talk. This is a weekend open discussion post for the best commenting crew on the net, in which we can chat about all the stuff that went on this week that we didn't cover. We can also talk about the stuff we did. In other words, it's literally an off-topic thread.
The Bunker doors are slowly swinging open.
Discuss!
Contact the author: Tyler@thedrive.com
Don't forget to sign upYour Email Address
MORE TO READ
- RELATEDI Almost Died Flying Into A Mountain Near Kobe's Crash: Veteran Navy Pilot Explains The RisksThe truth is that accidentally flying into clouds happens more than anyone wants to admit. I break down the Kobe crash and my own brush with death.READ NOW
- RELATEDHere Is What Each Of The Pentagon's Air-Launched Missiles And Bombs Actually CostArming America's combat aircraft, drones, and helicopters is an extremely expensive business.READ NOW
- RELATED747s Carrying Americans Exposed To Coronavirus Used New Quarantine Box For Infected FlyersLate Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen helped develop the modular system for use in worst-case scenarios after the 2014 West Africa Ebola outbreak.READ NOW
- RELATEDStripped F-117 Nighthawk Stealth Jet Listed On Government Surplus WebsiteEven though it is still flying, the F-117's days are finally numbered, but at least some have been set aside for potential display in museums.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe Navy Wants A Rapidly Deployable Version Of Its Cold War Era Submarine Monitoring NetworkThe containerized concept would allow various types of ships to readily emplace these sonar arrays wherever and whenever necessary.READ NOW