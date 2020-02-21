The Navy Wants A Rapidly Deployable Version Of Its Cold War Era Submarine Monitoring Network

The U.S. Navy is in process of developing a new, more rapidly deployable, fixed, persistent, deep water active anti-submarine surveillance system. This system would consist of large sonar arrays attached to buoys that ships could emplace in a particular spot in the ocean straight from inside a standard shipping container. This is just one part of a multi-tier effort that comes as senior naval officers continue to warn publicly about increasing worrisome submarine activity from potential adversaries, especially with regards to Russian subs operating more regularly off the coast of the Eastern United States. On Feb. 19, 2020, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) issued a notice on beta.SAM.gov, the U.S. government's central contracting website, asking for white papers detailing possible options to meet the demands for what it is calling the Affordable Mobile Anti-Submarine Warfare Surveillance System, or AMASS. ONR's goal is to eventually develop a "persistent, deep water, active ASW [anti-submarine warfare] system that can detect new emerging threat submarines at extended ranges."

The AMASS effort is still in the very early stages and ONR has offered only a limited number of desired capabilities so far. The notice on beta.SAM.gov says that the Navy wants the buoy to deploy the active sonar array automatically and be able to keep the entire system fixed in place in a particular area for a protracted period of time. The array also has to be sufficiently rugged to resist "deformation so as not to compromise sonar performance" as it sits in the underwater currents. As its name implies, "total cost of system should be affordable," ONR notes.

ONR ONR's requirements, such as they are known now, for the AMASS program.

Most interestingly, ONR is asking for proposals that involve buoys and attached sonar arrays that can fit inside a standard shipping container and that crews onboard could deploy straight from there into the water. This would certainly help reduce costs by enabling a wide array of ships to carry the AMASS sonar arrays and emplace them wherever necessary. This might include cargo ships or other auxiliaries assigned to the Navy's Military Sealift Command or contractor-operated vessels. The Navy says that AMASS is intended as a supplement, not a replacement for "established Fixed Surveillance Systems (FSS) and Mobile Surveillance Systems (MSS)." The FSS refers to fixed deepwater passive sensor networks, the best known of which is the Sound Surveillance System (SOSUS). SOSUS, the first versions of which entered service in 1959, had already seen its military function diminished by the end of the Cold War and had become used increasingly for scientific research, a role that it continues to perform to this day. The Navy is tight-lipped about the exact scope and scale the latest iteration of its fixed anti-submarine surveillance system, but the service has expanded and improved its capabilities over the years to keep up with advances in submarine design and other technology. In addition, there have been upgrades to reduce the need for vulnerable physical undersea cables to send and receive information from the sensor nodes. The MSS component refers to ship-towed passive and active sonar arrays, also known as the Surveillance Towed Array Sensor System (SURTASS). "SURTASS provides ... long range detection [of submarines] and cueing for tactical weapons platforms or other vessels of interest," according to the Navy. The system's Low Frequency Active (LFA) sonar capability, which the Navy added in the late 1980s, "provides an active adjunct capability for IUSS passive and tactical sensors to assist in countering the quieter diesel and nuclear threats of the 1990s and beyond," according to the service. "The LFA tasks are directed at detection of slow quiet threats in harsh littoral waters."

USN A basic diagram showing the SURTASS system's components.

The Navy originally fielded SURTASS on its Stalwart class ocean surveillance ships, but then switched to catamaran-style vessels with the introduction of the LFA upgrade. After the end of the Cold War, the service substantially scaled back its plans for the SURTASS system. At present, the only ships equipped to employ the latest iteration of the SURTASS towed array, also known as the TB-29A Twin-Line Array, are the USNS Impeccable and the four ships in the Victorious class. Japan also operates three Hibiki class ocean surveillance ships, which are also catamaran types, equipped with SURTASS.

USN The SURTASS-equipped Victorious class ocean surveillance ship USNS Able.